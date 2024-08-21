Woman killed in hit-and-run crash, Bladensburg police say

A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday night, police said.

A woman is dead after being struck by a car in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday night.

Bladensburg police told WTOP it happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Bladensburg Road near Baltimore Avenue and the Peace Cross Memorial.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The driver who struck the woman didn’t stay at the scene.

Bladensburg Road had been closed due to the crash, but WTOP’s Traffic Center reported that the road had reopened after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said they are investigating the crash as a hit-and-run.

