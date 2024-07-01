2 dead, child in critical condition after early-morning fire in Largo

Two people are dead and a child is in critical condition following an apartment building fire in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday morning.

Flames seen from apartment building in Largo, Md., on July 2, 2024. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department via X) Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department via X WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported this dog, which was inside the apartment during the fire, was rescued and resuscitated. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert Fire engine on scene of apartment building fire in Largo, Md., on July 2, 2024. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert A collapsed roof and broken windows can be seen following an apartment building fire in Largo, Md., on July 2, 2024. (WTOP/Luke Lukert) WTOP/Luke Lukert ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Two people are dead and a child is in critical condition following an apartment building fire in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Tuesday morning, according to officials.

The Prince George’s Fire and Rescue Department said first responders arrived on Harry S. Truman Drive at the Northampton Apartment Homes in Largo, after receiving a call just after 3:45 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, part of a stairwell collapsed, and flames could be seen coming through the top of one of the apartment complexes.

Fire officials told WTOP that the fire happened on the third level of the apartment building and caused the roof to collapse. Crews were able to put out the fire just before 4:45 a.m.

A young boy pulled out of the fire remains in “very critical condition.” A man was also pronounced dead.

Hours after firefighters arrived on the scene, another victim was found; a woman’s body was buried under the rubble.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Luke Lukert reports from the scene of a deadly Largo apartment fire.

A neighbor told WTOP that the man who died was the father of the child pulled from the apartment, but his relationship with the boy has not been verified.

Damage was mostly contained to the one apartment building, but officials told WTOP that some of the fire extended to nearby buildings.

A dog that was inside the apartment during the fire was also rescued and resuscitated.

Lukert reported that smoke continued to smolder hours after flames were extinguished.

Fire investigators are at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A map of the area where the fire happened is below.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported from the scene in Largo.

This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for updates.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.