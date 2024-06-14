2 dead after shooting at car meetup in Prince George’s Co.

Two men are dead after a shooting at a car meetup in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday night and police are offering a $25,000 reward for information.

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the Manokeek Village shopping center on Berry Road in Accokeek, according to police.

The two men who were killed have been identified as 48-year-old Sheldon Proctor, of Waldorf, and 55-year-old Patrick Savoy of Charlotte Hall.

A relative of Proctor, a woman who only provided her first name, Elaine, told WTOP that Proctor, who used a wheelchair, was a “very sweet, adorable person.”

“He didn’t deserve this, anybody would like to come out to a car show, you know, just to sit back enjoy — and that’s what he enjoyed,” she said.

A third man was also wounded in the shooting, but he drove himself to the hospital for treatment. Police said he has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper was on the scene and said on Friday morning, there was a large bloodstain seen in the parking lot, which was strewed with cans, trash and camp chairs apparently left behind as people fled the gunfire Thursday night.

People told Cooper that every six weeks, people meet in the parking lot to talk, hang out, and show off their cars, and there’s never been violence before.

Police are trying to identify who took part in the shooting.

Elaine, who left flowers in the parking lot, said the whole incident seems unreal.

“It’s devastating,” she said. “It’s unbelievable that he’s no longer with us. You know, he’s a good guy.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512 and ask to speak to a Homicide Unit detective.

Last month, 26-year-old John Phipps, of Waldorf, was fatally shot at a car meetup in a shopping center in District Heights. Two Virginia men have been charged in the killing.

Police and legislative leaders in Maryland have been sounding the alarm on “street meetups” for months, and it’s resulted in legislation that Gov. Wes Moore signed into law that aims to stiffen penalties for certain violations associated with “street meetups.”

That law went into effect June 1.

WTOP staff contributed to this report.

