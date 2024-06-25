Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police search for suspect in shooting that killed teen

Kate Corliss | kate.corliss@wtop.com

June 25, 2024, 2:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A teenager has died after a shooting Monday evening, and Prince George’s County police say they have not yet identified a suspect.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Lake Overlook Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the department.

When police arrived, they found 17-year-old Re’Sheed Reid, of Bowie, in the roadway with gunshot wounds. Reid was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 301-516-2512.

A map of the area where Monday’s shooting took place is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Kate Corliss

Kate Corliss is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She is a senior studying journalism at American University and serves as the Campus Life Editor for the student newspaper, The Eagle.

kate.corliss@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up