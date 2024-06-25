Prince George’s Co. police search for suspect in shooting that killed teen

When police arrived Monday at the scene of a shooting in Bowie, Maryland, they found 17-year-old Re’Sheed Reid, of Bowie, in the roadway with gunshot wounds.

A teenager has died after a shooting Monday evening, and Prince George’s County police say they have not yet identified a suspect.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Lake Overlook Drive shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a news release from the department.

When police arrived, they found 17-year-old Re’Sheed Reid, of Bowie, in the roadway with gunshot wounds. Reid was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 301-516-2512.

