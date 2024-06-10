Oxon Hill father charged in 2-year-old son’s death

A 32-year-old Oxon Hill man has been charged with child abuse in the death of his 2-year-old son, Prince George’s County police said.

A 2-year-old boy died in Oxon Hill, Maryland, over the weekend, and Prince George’s County police have charged the child’s father in his death.

A medical examiner said 2-year-old Kayceson Barkley’s injuries were numerous — broken bones, hemorrhaging and bruising — and that it was all in no way the result of some accident.

Officials have charged Barkley’s father, 32-year-old Lance Harrison, of Oxon Hill, with first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

Barkley was unresponsive when police showed up to a home in the 5400 block of Livingston Terrace in Oxon Hill around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, and police said the only other person home at the time was Harrison. Despite the number of injuries, as well as the severity of them, the medical examiner is still trying to determine the exact cause of the little boy’s death.

Prosecutors have the discretion to throw even more charges at Harrison as they take over the investigation. For now, he remains behind bars at the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information in this case can speak to a homicide detective at 301-516-2512 or submit other information by calling 866-411-8477.

