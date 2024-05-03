3 Prince George’s Co. high schools in line for turf fields, but when will they be built?

Three Prince George's County high schools in Maryland are next in line to receive a turf field. A timeline, however, is still unclear.

Three high schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are next in line to receive an artificial turf field. But school officials said a lack of funding and climate change policy could delay the yearslong process to upgrade those facilities for its student athletes.

During an Education and Workforce Development Committee meeting in front of members of the County Council on May 6, Will Smith of Prince George’s County Public Schools said Frederick Douglass, Crossland and DuVal high schools — all of which currently have grass fields — will receive upgrades to their stadium facilities, barring any funding and permitting delays.

These upgrades include new turf fields and possibly improvements to their tracks, stands, press boxes and concessions areas.

“We have a large need across the board,” Smith said.

The renovations are part of a process by Prince George’s County schools to convert all the athletic fields at its high schools from grass to turf. The effort has been underway since the early 2010s with multiple attempts by county and state leaders to fund the new playing surfaces that can handle the amount of practices, games and events scheduled each year.

Smith, who is the current turf fields project manager, told lawmakers that stadium upgrades can take up to two years, costing as much as $7.5 million. In contrast, renovating a grass field starts at about $400,000 before factoring in other construction costs and yearly grounds keeping duties.

Currently, 10 county high schools have grass fields.

Laurel High School, which began its stadium construction last year, will complete its upgrades this summer. Smith said school officials have been following a list since 2016 on how to allocate the next set of turf fields.

After DuVal’s project is completed, the schools that follow are Central, Friendly, Parkdale and Largo. But council members pushed back against the current timeline and order of school allocation.

District 6 Council member Wala Blegay disagreed with Largo being last on the list, saying that the school’s recent success in athletics should propel it higher on the list for renovations.

Officials at the high school have been calling for a turf field for years, saying its current grass field is too dangerous and muddy, resulting in multiple injuries.

While details of how the list was created or how schools could move up in the order were not stated, Superintendent Millard House said the turf fields are “extremely costly” and the current process works in terms of “an equity standpoint.”

“I think regardless of whether a school is winning a championship or not, we want to provide students with the best,” House said.

When Blegay questioned further about a timeline for Largo’s consideration, Smith said he could not commit to providing one, as it is based on when funds are provided by the state or the county. Any delays in funding through those avenues would delay the overall effort.

“There’s been multiple years which we thought we’re going to receive funding for the same category and we didn’t receive anything,” Smith said.

Council member Eric OIson also pushed back at Parkdale’s positioning in the list, saying the field conditions at the Riverdale-based school are unplayable. The current grass surface is filled with “hard dirt” and “rocks,” he said.

Students and staff at Parkdale staged multiple social media campaigns, calling for school leaders to add a turf field at their school.

“It’s a gravel field,” Olson said. “It’s dangerous for students who are out there playing.”

Council Chair Jolene Ivey also said PGCPS should consider the county’s Climate Action Plan recommendations, which pushes for increased use of grass and elimination of turf. Olson agreed, adding that he would push to have Parkdale be a part of any pilot programs that involve using grass.

“There are not just environmental impacts with turf fields, but potential health impacts,” Ivy said. “If it’s very hot out, the kids can’t use it, and the fumes that come off of it can be an issue.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.