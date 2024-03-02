2 dead, 1 injured following shooting at Maryland recording studio

Two people are dead and another person was injured following an early morning shooting at a recording studio in Laurel, Maryland, police said.

Two people are dead and another person was injured following an early morning shooting on Tuesday at a recording studio in Laurel, Maryland, police said.

Police officers were called for a report of a shooting at a recording shooting on Lafayette Avenue, near the intersection of Irving Street, around 1:34 a.m. Tuesday, according to Laurel police spokeswoman Laura Guenin.

Officers arrived on scene to find two people shot, one of them dead. The second person, who was “rendered aid” by officers, later died after being transported to a hospital, Guenin told WTOP.

A third person who was injured went to the hospital, but wasn’t transported there by police.

The genders and ages of those shot are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092 or LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

A map of the area where the shooting happened is below.

