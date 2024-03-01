EASTER SUNDAY: What's open, closed? | Thousands at Lincoln Memorial for Easter sunrise | Pope presides over Easter Vigil | Outrage on Trans Day of Visibility
1 dead, 4 injured after crash in Prince George’s Co.

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

March 24, 2024, 9:16 PM

A woman is dead following a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Sunday evening.

The two-vehicle collision happened in the area of Mallard Drive and Laurel Bowie Road around 6 p.m., according to a social media post from police.

Five passengers traveling together were injured. One of them, an adult female, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other four are expected to survive the crash.

A spokesperson for the department says the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was not injured.

The department asks anyone with information on the crash to contact the police.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

