Rabid raccoon found in Prince George’s Co.

A rabid raccoon was found in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Tuesday, and health officials are warning residents about potential exposure.

The Prince George’s County Health Department said the raccoon was found in the 5200 block of 43rd Avenue and that it was displaying “odd behavior” before being seized by Animal Control.

Maryland’s health department confirmed that the raccoon tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

The Prince George’s County Health Department is asking those who know any individual or animals who could’ve been in contact with the raccoon between Feb. 3-13 contact them immediately at 301-583-3750.

“Rabies is a life-threatening disease that is prevented by starting post-exposure treatment as soon as possible,” Dr. Matthew D. Levy, Prince George’s County health officer, said in a news release.

“The best way to prevent exposure to rabies is to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and ensure household pets are vaccinated for rabies,” Levy said.

Rabies is passed on through the saliva from an infected animal in the form of a bite or scratch.

If you were exposed to a rabid animal — by bite, scratch or saliva — you’ll need to receive four doses of the rabies vaccine over the span of 14 days.

According to the county’s health department, around 900 Maryland residents get treatment after being exposed to a rabid or potentially rabid animal each year.

For more information on how to respond after rabies exposure, visit the health department’s website.

