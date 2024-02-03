Live Radio
3 more arrests in after-school killing of 16-year-old Prince George’s County girl

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

February 28, 2024, 6:50 PM

Police tape around the fatal shooting at DuVal High School, near Palamar Drive and Woodstream Drive. (WTOP/John Domen)

Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in last September’s shooting of a rising 16-year-old athlete who was trying to break up a fight outside her Prince George’s County, Maryland, high school.

Prince George’s County police arrested Ramon Richardson, 18, of Lanham; Cameron Anderson, 18 of Landover; and a 17-year-old boy, also of Lanham, who is charged as an adult.

Another 17-year-old boy from Glenarden was arrested and charged as an adult last September, days after the shooting on Sept. 11 that killed Jayda Medrano-Moore outside DuVal High School in Lanham.

Richardson, Anderson and the boy from Glenarden are charged with first- and second-degree murder. The 17-year-old from Lanham is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say Medrano-Moore was walking on Palamar Drive when a fight broke out between two rival groups. Detectives believe that the girl was shot when she tried to intervene.

One witness told police that one of the suspects “both pistol-whipped and shot” Medrano-Moore. An autopsy found her cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

A witness identified the Glenarden teenager, who attended Charles Herbert Flowers High School, as the person charging documents said shot and killed Medrano-Moore.

