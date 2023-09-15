Live Radio
Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Prince George’s Co. high school student

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

September 15, 2023, 10:25 AM

Police in Prince George’s County have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl outside of DuVal High School in Lanham on Monday.

Police have only described the suspect as a juvenile male and said more details would be released at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Jayda Medrano-Moore, of Greenbelt, was walking on Palamar Drive after she left the school when there was a dispute between two groups of people and she was shot, police said.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

