Police arrest suspect in shooting death of Prince George’s Co. high school student

Police in Prince George's County have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl outside of DuVal High School in Lanham on Monday.

Update: PGPD’s Homicide Unit arrested a juvenile male for Jayda’s murder. Details will be released later today at a news conference. Approx time 12:30 pm. https://t.co/U6LzyHH2PX — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 15, 2023

Police have only described the suspect as a juvenile male and said more details would be released at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Jayda Medrano-Moore, of Greenbelt, was walking on Palamar Drive after she left the school when there was a dispute between two groups of people and she was shot, police said.

She was rushed to the hospital where she died.

This story will be updated. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

