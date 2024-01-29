Live Radio
Woman fatally struck by vehicle on Md. Route 214 near Capital Beltway

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

January 29, 2024, 7:10 AM

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Prince George’s County on Maryland Route 214 Monday morning, police say.

It happened early this morning eastbound on the off ramp to Central Avenue from Interstate 495, according to Seat Pleasant Police. 

The driver did not stay on the scene, police told WTOP.

Central Avenue westbound was closed at the Capital Beltway for a couple hours but police announced it had reopened around 7:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest. 

