Woman fatally struck by vehicle on Md. Route 214 near Capital Beltway

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Prince George's County on Maryland Route 214 Monday morning, police say.

Listen to WTOP Traffic on the 8s for the latest.

A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Prince George’s County on Maryland Route 214 Monday morning, police say.

It happened early this morning eastbound on the off ramp to Central Avenue from Interstate 495, according to Seat Pleasant Police.

The driver did not stay on the scene, police told WTOP.

Central Avenue westbound was closed at the Capital Beltway for a couple hours but police announced it had reopened around 7:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.