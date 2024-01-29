Prince George’s Co. group offers skating classes, helps seniors ‘finding their balance’

David Adamy, head instructor at Lanham Skate Center, says the adult classes have exploded since the pandemic with people wanting to get out again.

From Roller Boogie in the 1970’s to Xanadu in the 1980’s and, let’s not forget, Little Bow Wow in “Roll Bounce” in the early 2000’s, roller skating remains popular on and off screen.

Trulestine Jefferson has been skating for over 40 years: “From a teenager. I just never stopped. I just enjoy it so.”

Jefferson, who skates twice a week at a number of rinks throughout the state, says, “I love the exercise, I love the sense of freedom and I love the comradery of the people.”

She says senior skating groups are popping up everywhere. David Adamy, head instructor at Lanham Skate Center, says the adult classes have exploded since the pandemic with people wanting to get out again.

He says the health benefits of roller skating are fantastic.

“You use every muscle group in your body,” which is especially good for increasing core strength, Adamy says.

He says senior citizens who skate regularly are “finding that their balance is better.”

“Their endurance when they go walking to the store is better,” Adamy says.

But, he says, one of the main fears of people in their 50’s and 60’s who skate is the fear of falling. He says he tells all beginner skaters, “‘Falling happens,’ but it’s about how you fall.”

He says most people panic when they feel that they’ve lost their balance and are about to fall. He says people stiffen their muscles, which can cause injuries.

Instead he says, if you feel yourself falling, put both feet on the ground, bend your knees and lower your body. He says that gives you a chance to catch your balance, so instead of falling from 5 or 6 feet, you’re falling from 2 to 3 feet.

He says land where your sit and also tells beginners, “Don’t focus on what you’re having trouble with. Look at what you did better today.”

Beginner classes are available at the Lanham Skate Center, located at 9901 Lanham Severn Road. Questions can be directed to lanhamskatecenter@comcast.net or by calling 301-577-1733.

