‘Just what Chris would do’: Navy SEAL from Maryland who died trying to save colleague remembered as hero

The nation is mourning a Navy SEAL from Maryland who died reportedly trying to save a fellow Navy SEAL earlier this month, but the death of 37-year-old Chris Chambers is also stirring up emotions in swimming clubs around the D.C. area.

Chambers grew up in Cheverly, where he’s remembered for coaching other kids in the chilly morning hours at the Cheverly Swim and Racquet Club.

“He was a standout leader,” said Maryland Del. Julian Ivey, who remembers being coached by Chambers some 20 years ago. “He would have us swimming a whole bunch of laps, but he would jump in first and he would set the pace. It was to show, ‘I’m not about to tell you to do something that I’m not willing to do myself,'” Ivey said.

“Diving in to save the gentleman … is just what Chris would do,” Ivey added.

All these years later, Ivey said he recognized Chambers right away.

“When you’re 10, you’re not thinking, ‘Wow, this guy’s got a future,'” Ivey said. “But now here I am at almost 30, and I’m looking back and when I heard his name … it was not a surprise to me to hear that this is what he’s been doing with his life with his adulthood.”

Similar sentiments were expressed by former University of Maryland swim coach Sean Schimmel.

“What stands out … he had a huge big smile, and he always had it,” Schimmel said. “And he was just a really genuine person and a nice person.”

Schimmel also recognized Chambers as someone who was a leader that was always willing to lift up others, as Ivey said, and being willing to work to succeed.

Schimmel and Ivey are not surprised that Chambers would dive into the water to try to save another SEAL who had fallen in.

Even when he was not sure about the details of who tried to save whom, Schimmel said he “just knew” that it was Chambers who jumped in.

“I’m thinking about it last night and I’m like, ‘He’s the guy that went in after him,'” Schimmel said. “It’s just a great example of someone being a hero and somebody sacrificing himself and putting others before yourself to try to help others.”

It’s something Schimmel said he believes Chambers did countless times over the years.

Schimmel also remembered Chambers’ stint as one of the Testudo the Terrapin mascots at other University of Maryland sporting events.

“It just kind of gives you another level of kind of freedom to go about doing a lot of stuff in front of a lot of people when you have the costume on, you know,” said Schimmel, with a big smile spreading over his face at the memory. “He liked being in front of people and … try to inspire people and engage with them to have a good time and experience the moment. So he probably did that a lot with that suit on.”

Ivey said everyone “lost a hero,” while Schimmel his gratitude is “off the charts” for Chambers’ sacrifice.

Chambers is “just a true hero fighting for others, and sacrificing himself,” Schimmel said.

