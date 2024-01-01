1 dead, 2 wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

One man is dead and two other people were wounded in a Monday morning shooting in Fort Washington, Maryland, according to Prince George's County police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 7500 block of Blanford Drive around 3:50 a.m., police said.

One of the shooting victims — Jarreau Sanders, 21, of Bowie — was driven to a hospital from the scene, according to a news release from police. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Another man who was shot remains hospitalized with critical injuries, police said. A woman at the scene had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities are working to identify any suspect or suspects in the case, as well as a motive.

Police ask that anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective call 301-516-2512. Tips can also be submitted online at pgcrimesolvers.com.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting took place.

