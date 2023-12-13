Sirens, Santa and lots of smiles as kids get to shop with a cop in Prince George’s County

Dozens of cops paraded into a Walmart in Landover Hills to take 50 kids Christmas shopping and lunch with Prince George's County law enforcement officials.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

There was a parade of police cars, many of them with sirens blaring, coming down Route 450 in Landover Hills, Maryland, and making a turn toward Walmart. Leading the way on a police motorcycle was the big guy, Santa, himself.

Ten years ago, it was about 10 kids big, but this year, Prince George’s County police teamed up with police in Riverdale Park and elsewhere to bring 50 kids out to “Shop with a Cop.”

The event was started by Maj. James Keleti, who operates out of the Division 1 station in Hyattsville.

“We have 50 kids from 17 schools,” said Keleti. “We get the name from school administrators and teachers. It started 10 years ago and somebody just thought it was a great idea.”

The morning goes quick, but the planning doesn’t. Keleti said community policing officers started putting the event together about six months ago, working to find sponsors and donations. Walmart helps provide the gift cards, and a nearby Three Brothers Pizza hosts the kids for lunch after they’re done shopping.

“Most of the kids will buy items for their siblings, their brothers, their sisters, their parents, their grandparents,” said Keleti. “Many of them won’t even buy a gift for themselves.

“It says they love their family, but most importantly, this is what the season is all about,” he added.

One of the shoppers who was heading to the toy aisle was 11-year-old Ara.

“I’m getting markers, a Barbie for my little sister,” she said. “I’m going to get a lipstick for my mom.”



Dozens of cops parade into the Walmart in Landover Hills, Maryland, Wednesday morning to take a bunch of good kids Christmas shopping and get a chance to see Santa. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen A kid shops with a cop. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen The Grinch with Santa at a Walmart in Landover Hills, Maryland. (WTOP/John Domen) WTOP/John Domen ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

How good has her sister been this year?

“Mmm, not good,” she said. “Oh well, I still want to get her something. She’s my sister,” she added with a laugh and a smile.

Also running through the toy aisle was 7-year-old Caleb, who was there to buy for his sister, brother and mother.

How good have they been?

“Good, like, good-good,” he said, before changing it to “sorta, kinda good.”

His cart had a Pop and Go, a toy that talks, and he had plans to buy his mom a board game. An aisle away, Amilcar had a toy boat, a Squishmallow, which was in high demand, and a Monopoly game.

Prince George’s County police Chief Malik Aziz was also there roaming the aisles, as was Santa and the Grinch.

“Nothing better than a young child, smiling, picking out something that they want or they’ve been desiring,” said Aziz. “They will make a memory that will last the rest of their life.”

And since Santa was nearby, the chief revealed what was on his Christmas list.

“I just want some good peace and happiness and a better and safer Prince George’s County,” said Aziz. “I hope Santa delivers.”