Prince George’s Co. elementary school at risk of shutdown to remain open

Pointer Ridge Elementary School, one of a handful of schools previously set to close in Prince George's County, Maryland, will now remain open.

Bowie Mayor Tim Adams made the announcement on Facebook on Wednesday that in addition to keeping its doors open, the school will also serve as a site for a regional autism program.

Pointer Ridge has hovered around 50% capacity in recent years, with the most recent numbers from September 2022 showing the school at 53% capacity, one of the lowest school populations in the entire county.

The county was prepared to close the school at the end of last year, but pushback from parents led former chief executive officer for Prince George’s County Public Schools Monica Goldson to delay the decision by a year.

Previously, new Superintendent Millard House II had indicated he was ready to move forward with the school’s closure. However, persistent pushback from parents has contributed to the latest decision to keep the school’s doors open.

Darius Hyman, president of the school’s parent teacher association, told WTOP he is relieved at the decision.

“I feel a deep sense of appreciation to the community who has fought so valiantly,” Hyman said. “I feel appreciation for the superintendent, making that decision based on his review over the last 90 days, hearing the community and our voices.”

He said the school is a pillar of the community, and losing that pillar would negatively impact students.

“To lose an educational institution in this city, to me, personally, just devastates the infrastructure for the foundation laid for our children,” Hyman said.

He said that the idea of students having to travel further to get to school would lead to consequences like overcrowding in schools and bus system issues.

Hyman supports the school being the site for a regional autism program, saying he was overjoyed to find out.

“Being able to share that with and to serve the autistic regional program hub for Prince George’s County, I think is going to be tremendous for the community,” Hyman said.

He added that he’s thankful to Superintendent House and the school board for their collaboration in bringing a program to the school that allows it to stay open.