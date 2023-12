A school bus caught fire on the Beltway in Prince George's County Tuesday morning after being rear-ended by another car, but no students were hurt.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS told WTOP the car rear-ended the bus on the Outer Loop of the Beltway near Ritchie Marlboro Road.

There were 23 Walker Mill Middle School students on the bus at the time.

A spokesperson for Prince George’s County Schools told WTOP that no students were injured.

The students were taken to school by another bus.

