2 suspects in DC shooting that wounded officer charged with firearms offenses in Prince George’s Co.

Two men suspected in a shooting Monday that wounded a police officer in D.C. are now facing firearms offenses in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Police arrested Rasheed Thorne and William Walker IV, both 21, on Monday after they crashed the car they were in on Landover Road near Kent Town Place in Landover. Police said a gun was found nearby.

Authorities said the two were being pursued by D.C. police following the shooting that wounded the officer in Northwest D.C.

The police officer, a captain with 18 years experience on the force, was on his way to work in his personal vehicle and not in uniform around 12:10 p.m. Monday when he saw another vehicle “driving erratically,” D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith said during a news conference Monday.

The vehicle stopped abruptly and one person got out and fired a weapon at his vehicle, she said.

The officer was able to get a partial plate before driving to the 4th District station to get help, and that information helped track down the suspects, Smith said.

“Obviously, we have the jurisdictional authority to have P.G. County pick up once they go into P.G. County,” Smith said.

Photos from the scene of the crash in Prince George’s County showed a blue car overturned in the middle of Landover Road.

Later, in video captured by WTOP’s John Domen, police were seen appearing to recover a gun less than 100 yards from the crash.

Here’s video of police recovering a gun less than 100 yards from the crash pic.twitter.com/yqXH88913q — John Domen (@JDDsays) May 20, 2024



The two men are being held at the Prince George’s County jail. Both suspects are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and will be extradited back to D.C.

Whether the D.C. officer was shot or injured from broken glass in the shooting is still under investigation, Smith said Monday.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 301-516-2512.

