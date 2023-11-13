‘It is well worth it’: Prince George’s Co. libraries raising money for defibrillators

Seven of Prince George's County's 19 library branches have defibrillators in case of an emergency. Officials hope to raise $20,000 to get them in the rest of the libraries.

Some of the libraries in Prince George’s County have defibrillators. But library leaders say all of them should. With GivingTuesday coming up a few days after Thanksgiving, the library system is raising money to buy them for every branch.

Seven of the county’s 19 library branches have defibrillators in case of an emergency, though there’s never been an occasion when one has had to be used at any of them. The branches that have them already are found in Laurel, South Bowie, Baden, New Carrollton and Hyattsville, as well as the brand-new branches in Bladensburg and Clinton.

The county is hoping to raise $20,000 to get them in the rest of the libraries now.

“We think that all of our patrons at all our branches should enjoy the ability to come to our branches and be safe in case of a medical emergency,” said Jermaine Gordon, safety and security supervisor with the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System. “We want this in every library.”

The estimated cost is about $20,000 which can be donated online, as well as over the phone or the old fashioned way with a check sent in the mail to the PGCMLS Foundation.

“It is well worth it,” said Gordon. “You pay for the things that you know that are worth it. And to have the ability to save someone’s life in case of emergency [which] is worth it.”

Donations can be made online, by phone at (202) 295-7007, or through email at development@pgcmls.info.