Prince George’s Co. police identify man killed in ATV crash

Prince George's County police have identified a man who was killed in a crash involving an ATV last week.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have identified a man who was killed in a crash involving an ATV.

On Monday, police said 41-year-old Michael Kelly, of Upper Marlboro, was the driver in a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on Nov. 17.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to Woodyard Road and Sherwood Drive in Rosaryville for reports of a collision. Kelly died at the scene, but a child who was a passenger on the ATV survived and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed Kelly was traveling northbound on Woodyard Road and the motorcyclist was traveling southbound. For reasons now under investigation, it appears the motorcycle and ATV briefly collided, causing the ATV to lose control.

Efforts are currently underway to identify the motorcyclist, who did not remain on the scene.

Police have not released the age or sex of the child passenger.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422 with the case number 23-0068622.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.