1 dead, child injured in ATV crash in Prince George’s Co.

A man is dead and a child is in the hospital Friday night after a crash involving an ATV in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman told WTOP that shortly before 9 p.m., officers were called to Woodyard Road and Sherwood Drive in Rosaryville.

Officers on the scene found an ATV involved in a single vehicle crash and pronounced the driver of the ATV — an adult man — dead at the scene.

A child passenger on the ATV was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the driver or the age or sex of the child passenger. Investigators are attempting to determine the exact cause of the crash.

Below is a map of where the crash took place:

Anyone with information is asked to call county police at1-866-411-8477 (TIPS).