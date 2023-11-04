Thanksgiving: Record levels of traffic | Charity turkey trots | Things to do in the DC area | Black Friday deals
Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. K-9…

Prince George’s Co. K-9 helps find missing man with dementia

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

November 4, 2023, 9:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
K-9 Amber helped find an older man with dementia, who was reported missing, in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday morning.(Courtesy Seat Pleasant Police Department)
This police dog deserves a round of a-paws.

A K-9 named Amber helped find a 72-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday morning.

Seat Pleasant Police said they responded around 9 a.m. They brought Amber to the 14000 block of Barkham Court in Laurel to help Prince George’s County police look for the missing man.

Upon arrival, Amber got the man’s scent from two of his shirts and a pillow.

Police said she trailed alongside the house and then to a footpath where the man was last seen.

Amber then led officers to the middle of the wooded area, where the missing man was found huddled inside a drainage ditch, police said.

Police were able to get the man out of the ditch uninjured and return him home safely.

Amber is, undoubtedly, the goodest girl.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up