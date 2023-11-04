Prince George’s Co. K-9 helps find missing man with dementia

A K-9 helped to find a 72-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday morning.

K-9 Amber helped find an older man with dementia, who was reported missing, in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday morning.(Courtesy Seat Pleasant Police Department) K-9 Amber helped find an older man with dementia, who was reported missing, in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday morning.(Courtesy Seat Pleasant Police Department) This police dog deserves a round of a-paws.

A K-9 named Amber helped find a 72-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday morning.

Seat Pleasant Police said they responded around 9 a.m. They brought Amber to the 14000 block of Barkham Court in Laurel to help Prince George’s County police look for the missing man.

Upon arrival, Amber got the man’s scent from two of his shirts and a pillow.

Police said she trailed alongside the house and then to a footpath where the man was last seen.

Amber then led officers to the middle of the wooded area, where the missing man was found huddled inside a drainage ditch, police said.

Police were able to get the man out of the ditch uninjured and return him home safely.

Amber is, undoubtedly, the goodest girl.