Prince George’s Co. man charged in 2022 Bladensburg double homicide

A man has been charged in a double fatal shooting that took place in Bladensburg, Maryland, in 2022, according to Prince George's County police.

Dwayne Richardson, 35, of Bladensburg, is charged in the shooting deaths of Abdul Bah, 29, of no fixed address, and Moshood Akinrinsola, 29, of Beltsville, police said.

Richardson is charged with two counts of first- and second-degree murder and related charges. He’s currently in custody.

Bah and Akinrinsola both knew Richardson, but the motive for the shootings is still under investigation, according to a news release.

The shootings happened on Dec. 7 around 3:40 a.m. in the 5400 block of Annapolis Road.

Officers initially responded to the location for a collision. When they arrived, police found Bah and Akinrinsola inside an SUV suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.