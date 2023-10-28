VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Prince George's County, MD News

Police: Mother assaulted during attempted child kidnapping in Prince George’s Co.

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

October 28, 2023, 10:07 AM

A Maryland woman was walking outside with her newborn on Thursday when a group of four people attempted to kidnap her child, according to Greenbelt police.

Officers said they responded to the 9100 block of Edmonston Road at 6:35 p.m., where they met with the victim. A news release outlines how two dark colored vehicles pulled up and four suspects had gotten out, attempting to take her child from a stroller.

The mother said she grabbed the infant and ran away while being punched repeatedly, according to police. The suspects fled the scene and police say they searched the area.

Fox 5 reported that the suspects were traveling in a dark sedan, and that the baby and mother are now staying with relatives after fearing for their safety.

One suspect was described by police as “a tall black female with braids.” Police did not provide the physical description of the three other suspects.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

emily.venezky@wtop.com

