Increased security at Bowie State University after homecoming shooting

Bowie State University is tightening security after a shooting during homecoming events this past weekend.

Bowie State University is tightening security after a shooting during homecoming events this past weekend.

In an online message posted by University President Dr. Aminta Breaux on Friday, she outlined the security measures students can expect to see when they return to the Prince George’s County, Maryland, campus on Monday.

The measures include more local police and security officers on campus and BSU police patrolling campus grounds and buildings.

Surveillance of campus entrances at the historically Black university is also being enhanced, including armed guards at entryways and license plate readers scanning all cars.

The school is also reminding students that blue light phones have been installed around campus so students can reach campus police immediately in case of emergency.

BSU is also considering additional security measures including installing metal detectors at residential housing and active shooter training for students, faculty and staff.

Classes were canceled this week after two 19-year-olds were shot outside the school’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies Saturday night.

According to police, no one involved in the shooting were students and there have been no arrests. Maryland State Police is offering a $2,500 reward for tips. They are asking anyone with information on, or video of the shooting to share it with police at 301-860-4688.

University President Aminta Breaux said in a statement the day after the shooting that she understands students’ concerns.

“I understand their fear because this is not normal for us. This is not Bowie State University,” Breaux said.

She added that “it is exceedingly disturbing that gun violence is increasingly finding its way into the safe havens of our university campuses.”

The shooting came less than one week after an unrelated shooting at a homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore which left five people injured. The university is also proposing security upgrades in response, including a $6.4 million “security barrier” to protect the campus.