Bowie State cancels classes following homecoming shooting as police implore the public for tips

Bowie State University in Prince George's County, Maryland, canceled classes for the rest of the week following the shooting the happened on campus over homecoming weekend.

This comes as Maryland State Police said they need help finding the people responsible for the shooting that hurt two 19-year-olds, and are offering a reward of $2,500 for a tip that leads to an arrest and indictment.

The university said classes for the rest of the week are canceled to “provide additional time for everyone to address their mental well-being,” the university said in a statement. “We encourage you to take this time to connect with resources, reach out to friends and loved ones, or seek support if needed.”

University and student leaders met Tuesday to discuss additional steps to support students.

The two 19-year-olds who were shot Saturday are recovering from their injuries, police said. The victims were not students at the university.

On Monday, the school held a community conversation at the student center, where university President Aminta Breaux said that the school is looking at all aspects of security.

Joining Breaux was campus police Chief Mark Cummings, who called the people who came onto the campus “bad actors” who were not students from any university and who “decided to do something that is not equitable for us.”

Breaux and Cummings both alluded to outsiders who came to the campus to disturb the peace.

“We need to find out the root of how these things come to happen,” Breaux said on Monday.

Police have said an “outside element” is to blame for the shooting, but they have not named any suspects. They also said that they are being assisted by members of the Bowie State Police Department, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and Prince George’s County police.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

WTOP’s Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.

