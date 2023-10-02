2 teens shot during Bowie State University homecoming festivities, Monday classes canceled

Investigators said a firearm was recovered from the scene, and they believe more than one gunman was involved. All Monday classes are canceled, and students will have access to counseling services,

Police in Maryland are looking for suspects connected to a shooting that injured two teenagers at Bowie State University during its homecoming festivities Saturday night.

In a news release, Maryland State Police said troopers responded to the school’s Center for Business and Graduate Studies around 11:30 p.m. after shots rang out near Henry Circle.

On the scene, police located two 19-year-old males with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital and are recovering from their injuries.

According to police, neither teen attends Bowie State University.

The responding troopers had originally been assigned to security for the university’s homecoming festivities this weekend.

Investigators said that a firearm was recovered from the scene, and they believe more than one gunman was involved.

Students told WTOP they heard the gunfire from their dorms Saturday night.

“I heard it from my room,” student Madison Stephens said. “People are definitely concerned. I think right now, people are kind of definitely pointing fingers at who or what happened.”

Sophomore Credence Jackson said the shooting has the student body worried.

“It is concerning that this is the second shooting to happen at an HBCU in the last two weeks,” Jackson said.

This incident comes less than a week after an unrelated shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore, where five people were injured.

Bowie State University President Aminta Breaux said in a statement that she understands students’ concerns.

“I understand their fear because this is not normal for us. This is not Bowie State University,” Breaux said.

She added that “it is exceedingly disturbing that gun violence is increasingly finding its way into the safe havens of our university campuses.”

Breaux said all classes are canceled Monday. Students will have access to counseling services, including a Community Conversation event at 2 p.m. Monday in the Student Center Ballroom. A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend in person.

No arrests have been made, and MSP said the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information on, or video of the shooting to share it with police at 301-860-4688.

