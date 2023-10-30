30 injured after University of Md. charter bus crashes into pole in College Park

A total of 56 passengers were on board when the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Baltimore Avenue near the off-ramp to University Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m.

At least 30 people were hurt after a University of Maryland charter bus crashed into a light pole in College Park on Wednesday morning, officials say.

A total of 56 passengers were on board the charter bus when the crash happened in the southbound lanes of Baltimore Avenue near the off-ramp to University Boulevard just after 10:15 a.m., Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department said.

The university confirmed the passengers aboard the bus were students in a social media post at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“At UMD, we are focused on caring for the members of our community who were impacted by this incident and are committed to providing our students with support for their medical, mental health and academic needs,” the university wrote in a follow-up post.

One lane southbound and another lane northbound on Baltimore Avenue are open to traffic, according to university police. A spokesperson for the Maryland State Highway Administration said the crash scene cleared shortly after 3:30 p.m., with roads reopening.

The 30 people who were hurt were taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the fire department said. Another 26 people refused to be transported.

Prince George’s County police and university police are investigating what caused the bus to crash.

A map below shows the area where university police said the crash happened.

