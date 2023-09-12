Prince George’s Co. police identify 16-year-old girl gunned down near high school

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, have identified the teen girl fatally shot near DuVal High School in Lanham on Monday.

Police tape around the fatal shooting at DuVal High School, near Palamar Drive and Woodstream Drive. (WTOP/John Domen)

Police said Jayda Medrano-Moore, of Greenbelt, Maryland, was walking on Palamar Avenue after leaving the high school about 3:45 p.m., when a dispute occurred between two groups of people and she was shot. Medrano-Moore was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

In an update Tuesday, police said they still don’t know if they are looking for a single suspect or multiple suspects in the shooting and urged anyone with information “no matter how small the detail” to contact detectives.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512. Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

The shooting prompted a brief lockdown of nearby DuVal High School and Robert Goddard Middle School.

In a statement Monday, Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House said the community was grappling with the loss of a “bright and vibrant PGCPS student,” and that the school system would have crisis counselors on campus to support students.

“Her potential, quite frankly, boundless; her dreams and aspirations and talent, promising,” House said of Medrano-Moore during a news conference Monday. “She was a dedicated student, a beloved daughter, cherished friend and a source of inspiration for many.”

House said the school system is now moving up the rollout of new security measures at DuVal High. The measures, which include screening systems to detect weapons, have already been introduced to a few schools in the county.

