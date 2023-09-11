Live Radio
Prince George's County, MD News

Student shot, killed in front of Prince George’s Co. high school

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

September 11, 2023, 5:27 PM

Police tape around the fatal shooting at DuVal High School, near Palamar Drive and Woodstream Drive(WTOP/John Domen)
A teenage student has died following a shooting in front of DuVal High School Monday afternoon, according to Prince George’s County, Maryland, police.

The shooting prompted the lockdown of nearby DuVal High School and Robert Goddard Middle School, which were lifted by 5 p.m.

The girl was taken to the hospital in “very, very critical condition,” WTOP’s John Domen reported from the scene. He described teenagers at the scene, who looked stressed and even tearful, as the school tried to maintain calm.

“This shooting happened within feet of the practice fields of DuVal High School,” Domen said. “There’s police tape all over the entrance to Palamar Drive.”

Prince George’s County Public Schools confirmed that the victim was a student at DuVal High School and that grief counselors will be on campus tomorrow to support mourning students and staff.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for more updates.

The approximate location of the shooting is below.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

