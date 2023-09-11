Student shot, killed in front of Prince George’s Co. high school

A teenage girl has died following a shooting in front of DuVal High School Monday afternoon, according to Prince George's County, Maryland, police.

Police tape around the fatal shooting at DuVal High School, near Palamar Drive and Woodstream Drive(WTOP/John Domen)

A teenage student has died following a shooting in front of DuVal High School Monday afternoon, according to Prince George’s County, Maryland, police.

The shooting prompted the lockdown of nearby DuVal High School and Robert Goddard Middle School, which were lifted by 5 p.m.

The girl was taken to the hospital in “very, very critical condition,” WTOP’s John Domen reported from the scene. He described teenagers at the scene, who looked stressed and even tearful, as the school tried to maintain calm.

“This shooting happened within feet of the practice fields of DuVal High School,” Domen said. “There’s police tape all over the entrance to Palamar Drive.”

Prince George’s County Public Schools confirmed that the victim was a student at DuVal High School and that grief counselors will be on campus tomorrow to support mourning students and staff.

The approximate location of the shooting is below.

