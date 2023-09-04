GOV'T SHUTDOWN: Everything you need to know | How the DC area will be affected | National parks to be locked up | How to get unemployment | What shutdown means for benefits
4 dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Bowie

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

September 29, 2023, 10:11 PM

Four people were killed in a single car crash in Bowie, Maryland, Friday night, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Officers responded to a single car crash at the 12700 block of Woodmore Road at around 7:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, catching fire.

The four occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. No information about the deceased has been released yet.

The Prince George’s County Police Department also announced that Woodmore Road between Pleasant Prospect and Waterford Mill Road will be closed while they investigate the crash. Officers are still investigating what caused the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

The map below shows the approximate location of the crash.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for updates.

Emily Venezky

Emily Venezky is a digital writer/editor at WTOP. Emily grew up listening to and reading local news in Los Angeles, and she’s excited to cover stories in her chosen home of the DMV. She recently graduated from The George Washington University, where she studied political science and journalism.

