4 dead after vehicle crashes, catches fire in Bowie

Four people were killed in a single car crash in Bowie, Maryland, Friday night, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Officers responded to a single car crash at the 12700 block of Woodmore Road at around 7:30 p.m. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, catching fire.

The four occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene. No information about the deceased has been released yet.

The Prince George’s County Police Department also announced that Woodmore Road between Pleasant Prospect and Waterford Mill Road will be closed while they investigate the crash. Officers are still investigating what caused the crash and are asking anyone with information to call 1-866-411-TIPS.

The map below shows the approximate location of the crash.

