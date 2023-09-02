2 shot and killed near Oxon Hill apartments

Two people are dead after a shooting near an Oxon Hill, Maryland, apartment complex on Sunday night, police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5500 block of Livingston Terrace at around 11:10 p.m., according to social media post from Prince George’s County police.

A man who had been shot was found inside a vehicle. He later died at the hospital, police said.

Another person who had been fatally shot was found in the parking lot of the apartment complex. His age wasn’t shared publicly by police.

Police didn’t offer further details including information on any suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

