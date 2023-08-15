Prince George’s Co. schools says ‘cyberattack’ involved 4,500 user accounts

A cyber attack on Prince George's County public schools involving thousands of accounts was detected Monday morning.

Officials with Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland said a “cyberattack” involving thousands of accounts was detected Monday morning.

Around 4,500 of the school system’s 180,000 existing user accounts were impacted by the incident, the Maryland school system said in a statement. Mostly, staff accounts were the ones affected.

Those impacted will be notified with more information.

“The school system is still assessing the full scope of this incident, but as of this time, the main business and student information systems – Oracle and SchoolMAX – do not appear to be impacted by this event,” the school system said.

The network experienced a temporary outage but the school system said it was brought back online Monday night. Users will have to reset their passwords on Tuesday, which the school system said is “out of an abundance of caution.”

WTOP has reached out to the school system’s spokesperson for clarification about the types of information hosted on the network.

