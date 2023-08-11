Man shot in face during attempted carjacking, Greenbelt police search for suspects

Police are searching for three suspects following an attempted carjacking that left a male victim shot in the face Thursday morning in Greenbelt.

The shooting happened at the Exxon at 7619 Greenbelt Road, off Hanover Parkway, at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers.

The victim was fueling his vehicle when three people demanded his automobile.

Bowers said that despite the victim initially complying with the demand, “he ended up suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body area.” A Greenbelt police news release said the victim was shot in the face.

The man suspected of shooting him ran from the scene on foot, wearing a pair of red shoes. The other two suspects sped away in a “dark in color Toyota Corolla,” according to police.

The victim was treated at the scene before being transported to a hospital.

Bowers said his department was working with Prince George’s County police to determine if a similar incident a short time later in Lanham might be tied to the same group of suspects.

Greenbelt police ask anyone with information to please contact Det. Davis at 240-542-2134 or the police department at 301-474-7200.

A map of the area where the shooting occurred is below.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

