Former Bishop McNamara basketball player found dead

Butler, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a reserve at Drexel and played in eight games across two seasons. He played high school basketball at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville.

Terrence Butler from Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was found dead in his on-campus apartment at Drexel University. (Courtesy Bishop McNamara High School ) Courtesy Bishop McNamara High School Terrence Butler (right) played basketball for Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland. (Courtesy Bishop McNamara High School ) Courtesy Bishop McNamara High School Terrence Butler was named Bishop McNamara’s most valuable player in 2019 and a McDonald’s All-American nominee in 2021. (Courtesy Bishop McNamara High School ) Courtesy Bishop McNamara High School ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Drexel University men’s basketball player Terrence Butler, an Upper Marlboro, Maryland, native, has died, according to the school.

Butler was found dead in his on-campus apartment Wednesday morning, schools officials said. A spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said the cause of death was suicide.

Butler, a 6-foot-7 forward, was a reserve for the Dragons and played in eight games across two seasons. He dealt with injuries the last two seasons.

A rising junior in the School of Engineering, Butler was named to the Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in the Colonial Athletic Association last season.

Butler played high school basketball at Bishop McNamara High School in Forestville, Maryland. He was named the Mustangs’ most valuable player in 2019 and a McDonald’s All-American nominee in 2021. He graduated in 2021 and was considered a “mentor to many,” according to a statement from the Mustangs athletic department.

“Bishop McNamara is deeply saddened by the loss of Terrence Butler,” the private school said in a statement.

“Terrence was a treasured member of our school community, his class, and his team. He will be greatly missed. Our community is holding all of his family and friends in our prayers.”

Butler was the son of Terrence and Dena Butler. His older sisters, Tasia and Tiara, played basketball at James Madison and Syracuse universities, respectively.

“On behalf of the entire Drexel community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Terrence’s family, friends and teammates,” Drexel President John Fry said in a letter to the community obtained by WTOP. “In addition to being a student-athlete, Terrence was involved in numerous activities and organizations at Drexel and was a friend to many throughout the University community.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached 24 hours a day at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.