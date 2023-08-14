Authorities investigate serious crash in Prince George’s Co.; 911 caller reported car ‘firing shots’

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police have a suspect in custody who they say crashed outside Joint Base Andrews after reportedly firing shots at another car Sunday.

One person was seriously hurt in the crash.

At about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, a driver called 911 said they were being followed on Suitland Road by a black BMW that was “firing shots” at them, according to authorities.

Several minutes later, a Morningside police cruiser allegedly spotted a BMW that matched the description at the intersection of Suitland Road and Allentown Road. Police said the BMW lost control and careened into a car waiting to turn on Allentown Road. The driver of that car was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Two juveniles in the car were hurt as well but are expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the driver of the BMW ran away on foot but was caught by Morningside Police, according to authorities. The alleged driver, Dashawn Redding of Suitland, 31, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first degree assault and multiple weapons charges after his arrest and the discovery of a weapon in the BMW he was driving.

In a news release, Maryland’s Independent Investigations Division in the Attorney General’s office said it is looking into the circumstances leading up to the crash and the possible pursuit by Morningside police of the BMW.

A spokesperson with the office of the Attorney General told WTOP the office will review possible footage from the officer involved but no dashcam was installed in the car.

