1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle barrels into Laurel apartment

Nia Dumas | nia.dumas@wtop.com

August 26, 2023, 9:42 AM

A Laurel man is dead after police say a vehicle crashed into his Maryland apartment Saturday morning.

The vehicle crashed into the apartment building just before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Kay Court, Laurel police said on Facebook.

The man was found — alive — trapped underneath the vehicle — but police said he ended up dying at the scene.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle remains hospitalized with injuries and he’s expected to survive.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department responded to the crash.

Police didn’t offer other details about the crash.

Here’s a map of the area where the crash happened.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP for the latest.

