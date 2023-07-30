Woman killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

A woman is dead following a crash Friday morning in Prince George's County, Maryland, authorities said.

Maryland State Police said troopers got a call just after 9:30 a.m. about a crash involving two vehicles — a 2019 Ford Fusion and a 2017 Jeep Wrangler — in the area of Crain Highway and Rosaryville Road.

An initial investigation revealed that the Ford had stopped at a traffic signal when the Jeep crashed into the rear driver’s side of the Ford.

Police said 64-year-old Lisa Brown of Upper Marlboro, who drove the Ford, was taken to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Ashley Raley, 47, of Lothian, drove the Jeep and was injured in the crash. He was taken to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

Police said there weren’t any passengers in either vehicle during the crash.

Roads closed for around four hours following the crash. Police said they’re investigating the cause of the crash and ask anyone with information to call them at 301-669-8103.

Below is a map where the crash took place:

