‘Brazen act’: 5 people shot near Bladensburg Peace Cross while leaving funeral

Five people were shot near the Peace Cross Memorial in Bladensburg, Maryland, Friday afternoon while leaving a nearby funeral, according to the Bladensburg Police Department.

Chief Tyrone Collington Sr. said all of the victims are alive. Sources tell WTOP news partner 7News that three of the victims are in critical condition. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m., in the 4300 block of Bladensburg Road, near the intersection with Annapolis Road.

Collington said the five people who were shot were leaving a funeral at Fort Lincoln Cemetery when at least one person in another vehicle started shooting at their vehicle.

Our news partners at 7News report three people in critical condition in a “likely targeted” shooting. WTOP has reached out to the department to confirm this information and the current status of the shooting victims.

“This is uncommon in this community,” Collington said. “This was an unnecessary, senseless act of violence.”

Sean Bailey works nearby. He told WTOP the response to the initial response to the shooting was massive.

“It was nothing but fire trucks, EMS trucks and police cars. It had to be at least 50,” he said. “It was just chaos … I’ve never seen anything like it.”

No arrests have been made, and police do not know how many shooters may have been involved. During an afternoon news conference, Collington made a plea to anyone who was in the area when the shooting happened.

“Anyone that was out here, that saw this brazen act of senseless violence in our community, come forward.”

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Road is closed at Annapolis Rd/Bladensburg Rd in @BladensburgMD for a shooting investigation. Please use an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/5EnRbOThV9 — Bladensburg PD (@BladensburgPD) July 14, 2023

The Bladensburg Police Department is leading the investigation. Collington urged anyone with information to give them a call. The department’s number is 301-927-7048.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

