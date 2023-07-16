Car crashes into Prince George’s Co. hospital, displacing ICU patients

Eight ICU patients at a hospital in Prince George's County, Maryland, had to be relocated to a different wing after a car crashed into a sub-building they were housed in.

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded to the Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center after a car crashed into a generator and sub-building detached from the main hospital, which was housing the eight ICU patients.

Fire officials told WTOP that a small fire was quickly extinguished, and the car did not actually penetrate the building, but damaged the side.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and all patients impacted have been relocated. The driver was also uninjured.

Hospital officials told WTOP that their entire leadership team is on-site today assisting with the cleanup.

