Car crashes into Prince George’s Co. hospital, displacing ICU patients

Grace Newton | grace.newton@wtop.com

July 16, 2023, 4:09 PM

Eight ICU patients at a hospital in Prince George’s County, Maryland, were relocated to a different wing after a car crashed into the sub-building where they were housed.

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Prince George’s Fire and EMS responded to the Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center after a car crashed into a generator and sub-building detached from the main hospital, which was housing the eight ICU patients.

Fire officials told WTOP that a small fire was quickly extinguished, and the car did not actually penetrate the building, but damaged the side.

Officials said no injuries were reported, and all patients impacted have been relocated. The driver was also uninjured.

Hospital officials told WTOP that their entire leadership team is on-site today assisting with the cleanup.

Grace Newton

Grace Newton is an Associate Producer at WTOP. She also works as an associate producer for NPR Newscast. Grace was born and raised in North Carolina but has lived in D.C. since 2018. Grace graduated from American University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and minor in art history in 2022.

