Search underway for suspect in shooting that killed 16-year-old boy in Prince George’s Co.

A 16-year-old Silver Spring boy was killed and a man hospitalized after a shooting in Langley Park, Maryland, Wednesday. Police are asking for help finding the person responsible.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Riggs Road. Police said responding officers found Kevin Ruiz Campos in the parking lot of an apartment building. He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man who’d also been shot was taken to the hospital and was still there as of Thursday night, police said.

Campos was a sophomore at Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring. In a letter to the school community, Principal Renay Johnson said the school is making psychologists and counselors available to students who need support.

“Our counselors are available to offer a listening ear and resources to help our students cope with the death of a peer,” Johnson said. “I know you join me in extending our heartfelt sympathy to Kevin’s family.”

Detectives are still trying to identify a suspect and a motive for the shooting. Police said anyone who knows anything should call 866-411-8477.

