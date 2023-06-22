Fetch a new pet at free adoption event in Upper Marlboro

You can add a four-legged member to your family at a free event Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Prince George's County.

If you have room in your heart and home for a dog or cat in need of a best friend, mark your calendar for Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The Prince George’s County Animal Services Division is pairing with Best Friends Animal Society to host what they’re calling a “day of fun and same-day pet adoptions” on Saturday, June 24, at the county’s Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center, located at 3750 Brown Station Rd. in Upper Marlboro.

The national animal organization Best Friends said it will cover all adoption fees for the rain-or-shine event, which aims to unite “animal lovers and potential adopters,” by providing them with an opportunity to meet and greet pets in need of “a loving home.”

Best Friends said families will be able to engage with animals from Prince George’s County’s foster program, along with dogs, cats and “small animals” available at the Upper Marlboro facility.

A staff veterinarian and trainers from partner organizations will be on hand to answer any animal-related topics that pet owners and potential pet owners may have.

Information about pet programs and community resources, including the county’s Animal Services Division foster program, volunteer opportunities, community cat resources (such as the Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate, and Release program), low-cost spay/neuter services, vaccines and area pet pantries, will also be available.

All participants, including potential adopters, must bring state-issued identification. County residents who adopt are also obligated to pay a $10 license fee.

Best Friends said that while adoption fees will be waived for the event, pet-lovers can expect to go through the standard adoption process, with available pets being “processed on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Those interested in more information and registering for the event can visit the event website here.

