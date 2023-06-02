2 killed 30 minutes apart in 2 separate Prince George’s Co. shootings, police say

Prince George's County, Maryland, police have started investigations into two deadly shootings that happened within 30 minutes of one another.

One man was found shot in the 1200 block of Palmer Rd in the area of Fort Washington at around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they said a man was inside a nearby vehicle with serious gunshot wounds.

First responders took him to a local hospital, where he died.

Just 30 minutes later, police responded to a Temple Hills, Maryland, shooting around the parking lot of 51 Liquors — a store in the 3200 block of Naylor Road.

When officers arrived, they said they found a man lying on the road with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

The department said it is still investigating what led to both shootings.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

