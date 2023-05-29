Police ID teenager who died in Prince George’s co. triple shooting

A teenage boy is dead after a triple shooting in an Upper Marlboro, Maryland, home Sunday night, police say.

A teenage boy is dead after a triple shooting in an Upper Marlboro, Maryland, home Sunday night, Prince George’s County police say.

The shooting happened at around 9 p.m. in the 12500 block of Woodstock Drive East, off Heathermore Boulevard, according to Prince George’s County police.

Police said officers found the teen, a woman and a man inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital. The teenager died a short time later while the adults were treated for their injuries. The teenager has been identified as Kamryn Janifer, 16. Police said all three are relatives who live in the home.

Police said they believe this was a domestic-related incident, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 301-516-2512.

Here’s a map of the area where police said the shooting happened.

