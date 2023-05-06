Polls still open for College Park’s special election following former mayor’s arrest

Only hours remain in the special election to replace Patrick Wojahn as mayor of College Park, Maryland.

Wojahn resigned as mayor in March after he was arrested and charged with dozens of counts of possession and distribution of child pornography. He had been the city’s mayor since 2015.

According to the city’s charter, the special election had to take place within 65 days.

Voting is open until 6 p.m. at city hall, 7401 Baltimore Ave.

The candidates are Bryan Haddad, S.M. Fazlul Kabir, Catherine Hope Kennedy and Denise C. Mitchell. Three of the four have experience on the College Park City Council.

Wojahn is married to an employee of Hubbard Radio Washington, D.C., which owns WTOP.