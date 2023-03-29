Former College Park mayor indicted on 80 child pornography counts

Former College Park, Maryland, mayor Patrick Wojahn has been indicted on 80 counts related to child pornography.

A grand jury returned an indictment against 47-year-old Wojahn on Tuesday, weeks following his arrest and subsequent resignation as the Maryland city’s mayor. Wojahn faces 40 counts of possessing child pornography, and an additional 40 counts for the intent to distribute child pornography.

“This is an unprecedented case in our county in which a former elected official has been accused of a crime of this nature,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement.

“We elect leaders with the expectation that they will serve, protect, and advocate for our children, families, and communities and not harm them in anyway. The charges contained in the indictment are serious, and we will continue to work with law enforcement to investigate and follow any new leads that may be uncovered.”

Wojahn was taken into custody earlier this month on allegations he had accessed and shared illegal content through the mobile messaging service Kik. Residents voiced their shock and embarrassment over Wojahn, who had served as College Park mayor since 2015.

“I have cooperated fully, and will continue to cooperate, with law enforcement,” Wojahn wrote after his arrest. “While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction.”

Wojahn is married to an employee of Hubbard Radio Washington D.C., which owns WTOP.