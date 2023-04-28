2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. schools…

Prince George’s Co. schools close out financial literacy month with tips on managing money

John Domen | jdomen@wtop.com

April 28, 2023, 12:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Students who have taken part in a financial literacy program at High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, closed out Financial Literacy Month in April with a talk from Yanely Espinal about the money management lessons she learned the hard way in life. (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
They’re lessons that numerous Americans can relate to: a new credit card led to poor decisions and lots of credit card debt and before she knew it, Espinal was tens of thousands of dollars in debt. (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
The students who listened, and later asked questions, are all working to avoid that through the financial literacy class they’ve been taking this year. By this time next year, it’ll be a requirement to graduate from Prince George’s County Public Schools. (WTOP/John Domen)
WTOP/John Domen
(1/3)

Students who have taken part in a financial literacy program at High Point High School in Beltsville, Maryland, closed out Financial Literacy Month in April with a talk from Yanely Espinal about the money management lessons she learned the hard way in life.

They’re lessons that numerous Americans can relate to: a new credit card led to poor decisions and lots of credit card debt; and before she knew it, Espinal was tens of thousands of dollars in debt.

“I didn’t make a financial choice; I made an emotional choice,” Espinal said.

The students who listened, and later asked questions, are all working to avoid that through the financial literacy class they’ve been taking this year. By this time next year, it’ll be a requirement to graduate from Prince George’s County Public Schools.

“I realized that I’ve been doing a lot of mistakes with how I was spending my money,” said Lyssa Jean, a senior at High Point. “I wasn’t really focused on what I should get and what I really needed to get. I was only considering what I wanted at the moment.”

Sophomores Jonathan Moreno and Hailey Pavon had similar things to say about how they handled money now, compared to before they took the class.

For Pavon, any cash she got for birthdays or other reasons would quickly disappear.

“And then the next week I’d actually need it … and I was like ‘dang’ … because I don’t have money and I don’t want to ask my parents because I’m too ashamed because they just gave me this money yesterday,” Pavon said. “Now that I’m saving up I can rely on myself more.”

“Before financial literacy I didn’t know how to manage money, I didn’t really know how important money was,” said Moreno. “You learn a lot about how to manage money.”

He added that he regrets not saving the money he would get for birthdays when he was younger. But now, that’s not an issue anymore.

“We really feel like this is the most important class any student is going to take before they got out in the real world,” said Susan Bistransin, who taught a financial literacy class for years at Parkdale High School and helped push the school board to make it a countywide requirement. She’s now the financial education and empowerment coordinator for financial literacy.

“As I visit different schools … the students love it,” she added. “They’re very engaged, they realize that this is really important and they’re asking very, very important questions.”

John Domen

John started working at WTOP in 2016 after having grown up in Maryland listening to the station as a child. While he got his on-air start at small stations in Pennsylvania and Delaware, he's spent most of his career in the D.C. area, having been heard on several local stations before coming to WTOP.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up