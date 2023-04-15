COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid | Timeline under Snyder
Prince George’s Co. animal shelter hosts free adoption event

Emily Venezky | emily.venezky@wtop.com

April 15, 2023, 8:44 PM

If you’ve been looking for the purr-fect pet, then now is the time to adopt a dog or cat from Prince George’s County Animal Shelter, where pet adoptions are free through the end of April.

During the free adoption event in March, almost 180 cats and dogs were adopted from the Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center. That’s a 380% increase in pet adoptions over the same time last year, according to the adoption center.

The free adoptions have been made possible with a $50,000 grant from the national welfare organization Best Friends Animal Society.

Andrea Crooms, director of the Department of the Environment, said in a press release that the department is encouraging anyone in search of a pet to take advantage of the free adoption event by April 30.

“We’re excited to partner with Best Friends Animal Society to help us reduce the County’s shelter population and find loving homes for our many homeless animals,” Crooms said.

Adopters still have to go through standard adoption processes and pay a $10 license fee. Interested residents can view the available pets online or visit the 3750 Brown Station Road shelter in Upper Marlboro Tuesday through Saturday.

