Prince George’s Co. shelter to waive all pet adoption fees for a limited time

From now through April 30, the Prince George's County, Maryland, Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center will waive all adoption fees for dogs and cats.

It’s all thanks to $50,000 grant from Utah-based Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit organization with a focus on animal welfare by providing resources to shelters across the country.

Marlan Roberts, senior manager of operations at Best Friends, said the surrender rates are increasing at the shelter, and waving the fee was an incentive to get people’s attention.

“It’s just a great time right now,” Roberts said in an interview with WTOP. “Our numbers are increasing … the amount of animals entering our shelter due to folks having hard times. Why not allow dogs at a few waived fees so we can get them into a forever home?”

The grant will allow hundreds of pets in the Upper Marlboro shelter to receive vaccines and other routine medical care, and will waive adoption as well as microchip fees.

“Both (of my dogs) were adopted. And when I tell you, it was the best decision I’ve ever made in my life,” Roberts said. “They keep me healthy. They keep me up and going for walks. And they’re just an emotional companion to me.”

Roberts said people will be able to adopt a new pet within the same day and should take advantage of community resources like dog food banks and places that provide low cost or free vaccinations.

You can take home Chicken Sandwich, a two-year-old female Terrier and American Pit Bull Terrier mix.

Standard adoption processes and a $10 license fee for residents still apply.

You can see the available pets that need a loving forever home and learn more on their website.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.